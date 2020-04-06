Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Pembina Pipeline worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 94.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

