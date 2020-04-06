Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,140 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNN. Investec lowered shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,185 ($15.59) to GBX 1,182 ($15.55) in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,076.70 ($14.16).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 1,047 ($13.77) on Monday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.92). The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,099.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 988.35.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

