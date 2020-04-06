PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

A number of analysts have commented on PFSI shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. 54,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,050. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang purchased 35,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,227 shares of company stock worth $4,168,354 over the last three months. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.