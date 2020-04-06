Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.20% of Penumbra worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $385,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,467 shares of company stock worth $6,159,983. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $158.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $194.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.27.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

