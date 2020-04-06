Peony (PNY) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $52,406.87 and $3,206.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, Peony has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,733,235 coins and its circulating supply is 2,613,407 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

