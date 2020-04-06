PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.16. 8,236,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,061. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

