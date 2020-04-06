PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $535,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,475. 23.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PetIQ by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PetIQ by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $573.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

