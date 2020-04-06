PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on PetroChina from $57.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of PTR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,413. PetroChina has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

