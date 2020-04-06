Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.16.

PEY stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,166. The company has a market cap of $253.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.85.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

