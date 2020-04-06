Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) received a C$2.00 target price from equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.26.

Shares of PEY traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.53. 788,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,813. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

