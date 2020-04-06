Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $34.08. 19,313,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,858,392. The firm has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

