Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 109.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,912 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.2% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,420,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,858,392. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

