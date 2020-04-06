Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Bitbns. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $346,962.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00032581 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,335.28 or 0.99385416 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

