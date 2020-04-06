PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target Cut to

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a market cap of $82.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.08. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,662.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 192,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

