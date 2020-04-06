Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Gabelli lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $997.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.40. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.