Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opko Health alerts:

On Wednesday, April 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 643,549 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $752,952.33.

On Monday, March 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 161,968 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $218,656.80.

On Thursday, March 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 14,239 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $22,640.01.

On Thursday, February 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00.

Shares of OPK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,803,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,783,544. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $777.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Opko Health by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 746,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 910,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 557,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 2,546,678 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Opko Health from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.