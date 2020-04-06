Phillips 66 (PSX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) recently:

4/2/2020 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/29/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Midstream business is in high demand in the United States as there is a huge need for fresh pipeline and infrastructure properties in the flourishing shales owing to the existing bottleneck problem. To capitalize on the trend, Phillips 66 allocated majority of its capital budget for midstream operations, which will bring in higher margin and strong growth. Precisely, with its oil and gas pipeline network expected to reach 24,000 miles by 2020, the company is an industry leader in the midstream business. Moreover, the firm is well poised to gain on its higher-margin chemicals operations. However, a weak refining business has been hurting the company. Notably, the global coronavirus outbreak has crippled demand for petroleum products, hurting the refining business of the leading energy player.”

3/26/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/24/2020 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/20/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $110.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Phillips 66 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2020 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phillips 66’s fourth-quarter earnings deteriorated significantly year over year. The underperformance is owing to soft refining margins. Notably, the company’s refining operations reported adjusted pre-tax profit of $345 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $2,008 million, primarily due to higher costs pertaining to turnaround activities. Importantly, the segment’s realized refining margins worldwide fell to $9.50 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $16.53 per barrel. Moreover, seasonally lower sales volumes and decline in polyethylene margins have been hurting the company’s Chemicals business. A rise in maintenance costs & higher turnaround activities have also been affecting the business unit. Additionally, the stock fell 9.2% in the past six months against the industry’s 2% growth.”

2/10/2020 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $122.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,677. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 60,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.