Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL) Plans Dividend of €0.05

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL) declared a dividend on Monday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from Phoenix Spree Deutschland’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 255 ($3.35). 207,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,463. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 303.66. Phoenix Spree Deutschland has a 12-month low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 421.90 ($5.55).

Get Phoenix Spree Deutschland alerts:

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.