Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Cap of $359,371.04

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $359,371.04 and $222.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063342 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00995561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00032605 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00174881 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00232063 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007249 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062142 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,032,275 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

