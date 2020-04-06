Phore Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $22,850.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002515 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Nanex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004666 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,518,709 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

