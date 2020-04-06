Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 305.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPC opened at $17.61 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.