Pillar 1-Day Volume Tops $1,589.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $1,589.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.02587485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00202737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.