Pinkcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,790.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $555,254.45 and approximately $1,790.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00997260 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00054806 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00231949 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 442,076,166 coins and its circulating supply is 416,815,730 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

