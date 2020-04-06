Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of PNFP traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,911. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at $580,353.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

