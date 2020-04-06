Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at SunTrust Banks

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,911. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $2,215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 705,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after buying an additional 113,649 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

