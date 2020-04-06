Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,240,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,393,269. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

