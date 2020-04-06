Piper Sandler Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $101.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.68. 87,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,365. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

