Piper Sandler Boosts RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $1.85

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.40 to $1.85 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of RES traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.01. 117,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,676. The company has a market cap of $426.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RPC has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RPC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.