Piper Sandler Comments on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%.

UBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

UBA opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $484.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after buying an additional 65,637 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 518,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

