Piper Sandler Cuts Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $3.50

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $279.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

