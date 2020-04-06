Piper Sandler Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $83.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.10. 1,725,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Progressive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Loews Corp bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,762,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.