Piper Sandler Lowers NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Price Target to $2.00

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGL. ValuEngine cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $260.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.85. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ciolek bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.