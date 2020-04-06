Piper Sandler Raises Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target to

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMMU. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU stock traded up $9.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.68. 24,845,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,824. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Immunomedics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.