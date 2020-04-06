Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

