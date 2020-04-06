Piper Sandler Trims NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Target Price to $1.65

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.18.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $283.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Feinberg Stephen acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $268,574,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $66,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $57,890,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,869,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

