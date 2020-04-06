Piper Sandler Trims Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Target Price to $5.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

RTLR traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.06. 6,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.25 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,732 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 683.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 266,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 232,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

