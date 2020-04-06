Piper Sandler Trims Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Target Price to $48.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 69,343 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

