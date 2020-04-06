Piper Sandler Trims Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Target Price to $106.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.31.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.85. 662,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,997,000 after acquiring an additional 84,976 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after buying an additional 618,654 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,399,000 after purchasing an additional 512,569 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

