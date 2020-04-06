Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,977.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $23,977.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.07 or 0.02574276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00201178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 152,840,267 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

