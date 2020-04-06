Pirl Market Cap Tops $266,089.56 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $266,089.56 and approximately $2,546.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 67,664,299 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

