PIVX Hits Market Capitalization of $14.29 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. PIVX has a total market cap of $14.29 million and $878,764.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Coinbe, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016401 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003525 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bisq, Bittrex, Graviex, Livecoin, Crex24, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Trade By Trade, BiteBTC, Coinbe, Upbit, Coinroom and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.