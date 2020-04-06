PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $755,689.50 and $429,690.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,227.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.25 or 0.03531807 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00748429 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

