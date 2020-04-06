Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/12/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/9/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/3/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $53,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

