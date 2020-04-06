Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,217,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 251,448 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for about 4.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 5.61% of Plains GP worth $57,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Plains GP news, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,828,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $242,112.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,517.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.64. 2,813,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

