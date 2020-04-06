Plaisance Spv I, Llc Acquires 20,000 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Plaisance Spv I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 13,076 shares of Pure Cycle stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $125,268.08.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.33. 77,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,620. The company has a market capitalization of $198.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 32.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Pure Cycle by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 98.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCYO shares. ValuEngine raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

