Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig R. Benson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,586,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $11,687,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

