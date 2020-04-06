PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $2,661.63 and approximately $62.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

