Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

PLYA opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 million, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,297,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,561 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 182,197 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 352,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

