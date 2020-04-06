PlayChip Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $31.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.94 or 0.04545912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00065809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037433 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003334 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

