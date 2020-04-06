Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0267 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $371,187.83 and approximately $18,286.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playkey has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.02623833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00207661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

